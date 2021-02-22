High court rejects Trump election challenge in Arizona

In the Arizona case, as in Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court appeal filed by Ward would not have affected the outcome of the election, with Congress having certified the results — including giving Arizona’s 11 electoral votes to Biden — on Jan. 6.

But the underlying appeal remained over the issue of whether Ward was denied her legal right to inspect all the ballots cast in preparing her lawsuit. Instead, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner permitted inspection of only a random sample.

Warner, in limiting what Ward could review, pointed out that federal law required all legal disputes over the presidential election to be completed no later than Dec. 8. That is known as the “safe harbor” deadline for resolving electoral issues.

And a separate statute says the electors pledged to the winning candidate cast their vote on Dec. 14.

That decision was upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court. There, the justices said that the random sample that Ward had examined turned up an error rate that was so small that, even if extrapolated out to other similar ballots, it would not have changed the outcome of the election.