House Speaker: No override of Ducey veto after all

PHOENIX — It looks like Bruce Babbitt is going to remain the last Arizona governor to have a veto overridden, at least for the time being.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, told Capitol Media Services he decided not to ask his chamber to override a measure vetoed last month by Gov. Doug Ducey making technical corrections in state statutes. That was one of 22 measures vetoed a month ago the governor because he was unhappy with legislative progress on the budget.

Instead, the House voted simply to reenact the same language, tacking it on to another bill.

Bowers’ decision comes less than a week after the Senate voted 25-5 to instead bypass Ducey’s veto and enact the law despite it. That was more than the two-thirds vote needed for an override.

Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, who led that charge, acknowledged there is nothing controversial in the measure.

In fact it had been approved unanimously earlier this year. And there was no reason to believe that a reenactment would have failed.

But Pace told colleagues it was important to send a message to Ducey and remind him that, given the constitutional power of legislative override, his word is not necessarily the last word.