Investigators from the Arizona Dept. of Publc Safety look over a vehicle and a tractor trailer on the scene of a multiple-fatality collision on Interstate 10 west of Pinal Airpark Rd. northwest of Tucson on December 21, 2018.

Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 northwest of Tucson on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Four others sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Captain Mark Velasquez of the Avra Valley Fire District. 

The crash, which happened shortly after noon, closed the interstate between Picacho Peak and Pinal Airpark roads. Westbound lanes reopened at 8:20 p.m., but drivers should expect significant delays, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

Eastbound lanes have since reopened.

The crash involved at least five vehicles, including a semi and an RV, Velasquez said. A news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved six vehicles.

The Department of Public Safety issued an “attempt to locate” advisory for a reckless driver eastbound on I-10 right before the crash occurred, according to a press release. Minutes later, that driver crossed the median and struck an SUV head-on.

A tractor-trailer then crashed into the wreck, creating a chain reaction.

DPS said another one of the cars involved was a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office transport van. Two deputies and a prisoner were in the van but were not seriously injured.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Ranger helicopter comes in for a landing on the scene of a multiple fatality collision on I-10 west of Pinal Airpark Rd. on December 21, 2018.
