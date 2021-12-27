In Arizona, Liam and Olivia are year's top baby names

PHOENIX — So what makes parents who grew up with people named Jacob, Anthony and Daniel want to name their newborn Liam?

Or choose Olivia even though people most likely to be giving birth are more likely to be familiar with the names Ashley, Samantha and Emma?

Sometimes it’s literature or old-fashioned names, particularly for girls.

The names for boys tend to be less volatile from year to year, with a perennial emphasis on those found in the Good Book. Think Old Testament prophets and figures such as Daniel and Noah and New Testament disciples and saints such as James and Sebastian.

But what explains sudden shifts? Who knows?

Consider: This year in Arizona, the ninth-most popular name for new boys was Ezekiel. That’s according to data compiled by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which keeps those records because it gets all birth certificates. Five years ago, Ezekiel came in at 96; in 2011, it did not even crack the top 100.

Or, for girls, Gianna. Five years ago is placed only No. 80. This year it rose to No. 12.