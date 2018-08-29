Arizona Senate race likely to be a tale of 2 pivots

U.S. Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., celebrates her primary election victory, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. McSally will face U.S. Rep. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., in the November election as they seek the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

President Donald Trump is endorsing the Republican nominee in Arizona's U.S. Senate race.

McSally defeated two other Republicans Tuesday night to win the party's nomination in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.

In a tweet Wednesday, Trump says McSally is "an extraordinary woman."

McSally faces Democratic U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

