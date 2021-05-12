Initiative targets 'dark money' in Arizona politics

In 2014, for example, American Encore spent more than $1.4 million on Arizona races. And while the group originated with an organization founded by the Koch brothers, there is nothing on the record of who put up those dollars.

What is known is some of that American Encore money helped Republican Doug Ducey defeat Democrat Fred DuVal in the gubernatorial race. Overall, outside groups spent more than $8 million on Ducey’s behalf in that campaign, outstripping the $7.9 million Ducey spent himself in funds that came from donors whose identities he was required to disclose.

The initiative spells out that once any statewide campaign spends or accepts $50,000 — $25,000 for local or legislative races — it has to start filing public reports of the source of the funds received. That means providing the name, mailing address, occupation and employer of anyone who has contributed at least $5,000. And that includes not just who is the direct donor, but where that entity got the money.

Any group spending money on Arizona races that can’t trace back and identify the ultimate source of the cash has to give the money back, Goddard said. And he if they use the money anyway on media campaigns, they are subject to fines equal to three times the amount of the unidentified cash.