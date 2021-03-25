Jobless rate in Arizona up slightly as economy recovers from pandemic

Employment at department stores now is 12.2% less than a year earlier. And more than 1 job out of every 5 at stores that sell clothing and accessories is gone.

Also continuing to struggle is the state’s leisure and hospitality industry.

There are some signs of life.

Bars and restaurants added 2,500 workers in February. But that’s still 31,000 below where they were a year ago. On Thursday, however, Gov. Doug Ducey lifted pandemic-related restrictions on bars and restaurants across the state.

And while hotels and resorts hired 400 more people last month, total employment is still a third less than the same time last year.

Walls said he could not predict how much of that might change in the wake of the decision by Ducey to lift all restrictions on businesses. But he said there are indications, at least on the national level, that things may get better.

One of those are the number of people who are flying.

In early March of last year, the Transportation Security Administration was clocking nearly 2.2 million travelers a day. That dropped to fewer than 105,000 a month later.