Judge: Arizona Senate entitled to 2020 election ballots, equipment

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner refused to order the county to surrender the materials. Warner said he finds nothing in the Arizona Constitution which specifically allows him to enforce such a subpoena.

On Jan. 12, with a new legislative session came a new subpoena. All that sent the case to Thomasson to rule on the broader question of the power of lawmakers to issue these kinds of demands, and in what circumstances.

The judge said he is not addressing the wisdom of the subpoenas.

"The statutes of this state give the senators the right to issue subpoenas and to enforce those subpoenas," Thomasson wrote. "This court must follow the law."

It starts, he said with a state law that authorizing the presiding officer of either chamber or the chairman of any committee to issue a subpoena.

Attorneys for the county, however, argued that such subpoenas "must be tethered to a hearing" and cannot be simply a demand by a single legislator for information. Thomasson said there is no such requirement in statute.

The judge had no more patience for the county's argument that the Senate can subpoena only things like books, papers or documents and not electronically stored information or tangible objects like voting machines.