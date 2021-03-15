Judge blasts Arizona GOP over lawsuit demanding ballot audit

The only basis for such a claim, Hannah wrote, is if there is an allegation of fraud or that the result would have been different had proper procedures been followed. But what the GOP wanted was a different method of doing the legally required — and already performed — hand count "to ensure voter confidence and integrity."

Only thing is, the judge said, the party never cited any legal authority in its lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs for him to order a different kind of hand count. Instead, the attorney said he has the authority to "decide what the law is.''

"But that power is not a roving commission to declare the law and order people to follow it," Hannah wrote.

But what really provoked Hannah's ire — and his decision to order the party to pay $18,238 in legal fees run up by Roopali Desai, the private attorney hired by Hobbs — was the admission that "public mistrust following this election motivated this lawsuit."

"The plaintiff is effectively admitting that the suit was brought primarily for an improper purpose," the judge wrote.

"It is saying that it filed this lawsuit for political reasons," he continued. " 'Public mistrust' is a political issue, not a legal or factual basis for litigation."