Judge hears bid to overturn Arizona law criminalizing abortions for genetic issues

The judge, however, questioned whether a woman would have the knowledge to go look up the law and see that that is an option.

Rayes raised other issues.

For example, he asked what would happen if a woman told a doctor she wants to terminate a child with a genetic defect, not because she doesn't want such a child but that she lacks the resources to provide the proper care. Catlett said an abortion could still be performed because the defect would be only part of the reason, with finances being the balance.

Rayes separately noted that Catlett's claim that women can still get an abortion — meaning it is not a ban — could undermine the state's argument that this is all about the real purpose of the law being to protect the disabled. He suggested if that is the goal, the only way to do that would be to ban such abortions outright or place substantial obstacles in the path of women seeking to terminate a pregnancy.

Catlett, however, sought to rephrase the law as one to keep doctors from intentionally or knowingly performing an abortion when the sole reason is a genetic defect.