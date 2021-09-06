Judge rejects bid to block sports betting law

It says that if the state violates the gaming exclusivity of any tribe, the tribe is free to operate as many gaming devices as it wants. Now the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe has a current limit of 936 devices.

That verbiage also would allow the tribe to operate as many types of table games as it wants.

And it would sharply reduce the amount of revenue the tribe is required to share with the state.

"With that language, how can I conclude that Prop. 202 meant to be some sort of perpetual limit in Arizona?" Smith asked at the hearing.

Under HB 2772, beginning Thursday, both tribes that sign new gaming compacts with the state as well as various sports franchises can accept sports bets.

The bets can deal with not only the outcome of games but also the ability to make specific "prop bets" on things like yardage per game or even the number of times a player will strike out.

And with online wagering and technology, that can occur in real time, even as a game is in progress.

The judge also noted that the tribe's bid to enjoin the new law requires him to determine whether not only it is likely to succeed but also the possibility of irreparable harm.