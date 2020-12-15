 Skip to main content
Judge tosses suit filed by Arizona woman against election she didn't vote in

Judge tosses suit filed by Arizona woman against election she didn't vote in

Another bid to overturn Arizona’s election returns has been tossed out by a judge.

The latest ruling came Tuesday as a Pinal County judge ruled that Staci Burk, a county resident, lacked the legal standing to challenge the conduct of the election.

Only people who were registered to vote in the 2020 race can complain about its conduct and the results, said Superior Court Judge Kevin White.

Burk admitted she was not registered.

White said that’s not the only problem with her claims of widespread fraud. First, he said, Burk’s complaint was legally defective.

He said even if it were not, she waited too long to sue — 35 days after the election and seven days after the results were certified.

