Judge weighs law that penalizes Flagstaff for higher minimum wage

"The fact that they were able to raise the minimum wage, the fact that Tucson has a vote coming up to raise its minimum wage, shows that it doesn't directly implicate the Voter Protection Act," she argued.

Smith, however, said it's not that simple. He told Karlson that what she is arguing is that cities can, in fact, have a higher minimum wage "but only if you're willing to forego your share of distributed tax revenue."

And Smith said it's even more restrictive than that. He said that cities that want to exercise their right to have a higher minimum wage have to agree to accept what state agencies tell them is their higher cost "without any impact from you, the cities, and only if you accept a methodology that is not economically sound from Smith's perspective."

Karlson, however, argued this isn't about penalizing cities that have a higher minimum wage.

"It's really the state taxpayers trying to recoup the cost of programs that are going to be impacted by the city," she said. "The city isn't entitled to subsidized increased minimum wage."

Smith said he sees a flaw in that argument.

"You're saying that it's designed to protect the taxpayer," the judge told Karlson.