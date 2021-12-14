Justice asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

Rayes, however, said it's not that simple.

He said Arizona legislators worded the law in a way designed to keep women from exercising that option, requiring a doctors to inform patients, ahead of any procedure, they cannot perform it if the reason is a fetal genetic abnormality. And Rayes said none of that means she knows she has the right to seek out another medical provider, assuming one is available.

The attorney general's arguments come as Republican counterparts from other states have mounted what amounts to a frontal attack on Roe v. Wade, the historic 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized the right of abortion, and the 1992 decision of Planned Parenthood v. Casey which said states cannot impose "undue burdens'' on that right.

Brnovich has filed a legal brief siding with his colleagues in a case out of Mississippi asking that those precedents be overturned. A decision on that could come in June.

But in this case the attorney general is not relying on — or linking his legal arguments to — that happening. He contends those precedents never addressed and do not preclude this specific Arizona law.