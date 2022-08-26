Kari Lake, Mark Finchem lose bid to force hand count of all ballots

PHOENIX — A federal judge has tossed out a bid by the top Republican candidates for statewide office to require ballots in this year's election be counted by hand.

Judge John Tuchi ruled Friday the claims by gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem that machine counting can produce inaccurate results are little more than speculation on their part, backed only by "vague'' allegations about electronic voting systems generally. The judge said that precludes their arguments from being heard in federal court.

And that's just part of the problem, Tuchi said in a 21-page ruling.

"Not only do plaintiffs fail to produce any evidence that a full hand count would be more accurate, but a hand count would also require Maricopa County to hire 25,000 temporary staff and find two million square feet of space,'' Tuchi said. "In fact, with the county's current employees it would be an impossibility to have the ballots counted in order to perform a canvass by the 20th day after the election, as required by law.''

The judge also pointed to existing requirements for both pre- and post-election audits to ensure the machines that tally the paper ballots report accurate results.