Karrin Taylor Robson, Arizona regent, running for governor as Republican

PHOENIX — A member of the Arizona Board of Regents, Karrin Taylor Robson, wants to try her hand at politics. And she wants to start at the top, at least as state offices go.

Taylor Robson cited the November election results as a reason she wants to be governor.

"In just a few months we've seen the direction that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to take this country,'' the Republican candidate said in a video news release on Monday. "And as Arizonans we need to fight back. We need to fight for Arizona values.''

Taylor Robson did not return repeated messages seeking clarification of those values or to answer any questions about her views on state issues, ranging from tax policy to education. Instead, she promised in her video to travel around the state to hear from people on "how we can stand together and fight the radical Biden-Harris agenda.''

In a separate statement on her campaign website, she said she is "committed to do whatever it takes to defend Arizona from the radical left.''

Her announcement points up what could be a crowded race for the seat that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has to vacate because he is constitutionally limited to two four-year terms in the office.