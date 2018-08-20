PHOENIX — Two people were killed Monday after a small plane crashed into a Phoenix street, officials say.
Phoenix police confirmed that 49-year-old Elaine Carpenter was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday morning but succumbed to her injuries.
Authorities also identified the pilot of the home-built plane as 54-year-old Theodore Rich.
They did not state how the two were related.
Phoenix Fire Capt. Kenny Overton says the aircraft crashed around 6:50 a.m. in a major intersection near the city's Deer Valley Airport, colliding with a car. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment for head pain.
The airport has two runways and two flight training schools.