The wreckage of a small plane sits in an intersection on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Phoenix. The plane went down near the city's Deer Valley Airport.

 AP Photo/Matt York

PHOENIX — Two people were killed Monday after a small plane crashed into a Phoenix street, officials say.

Phoenix police confirmed that 49-year-old Elaine Carpenter was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday morning but succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities also identified the pilot of the home-built plane as 54-year-old Theodore Rich.

They did not state how the two were related.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Kenny Overton says the aircraft crashed around 6:50 a.m. in a major intersection near the city's Deer Valley Airport, colliding with a car. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment for head pain.

The airport has two runways and two flight training schools.

