A fatal crash closed part of Interstate 10 last night at Picacho Peak Road, near Eloy, for about six hours last night, officials say.
A 22-year-old female driving a Nissan sedan on the westbound side of the highway crossed the median into eastbound traffic, hitting a van driven by an unidentified female, around 9 p.m. last night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. A truck driven by a 28-year-old female struck the passenger side of the Nissan.
The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. The driver of the van was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries, DPS said.
Interstate 10 was closed, except for one lane in each direction, from just after 9 p.m. last night to about 3 a.m. this morning.
There are no further details at this time.