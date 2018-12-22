Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 northwest of Tucson on Friday afternoon, officials said.
Four others were injured, according to Captain Mark Velasquez of the Avra Valley Fire District.
The crash, which happened shortly after noon, closed the interstate between Picacho Peak and Pinal Airpark roads. Westbound lanes reopened at about eight hours after the wreck.
The crash involved six vehicles, including a semi and an RV.
The Department of Public Safety issued an “attempt to locate” advisory for a reckless driver eastbound on I-10 right before the crash occurred, according to a news release. Minutes later, that driver crossed the median and struck an SUV head-on, the release said.
A tractor-trailer then crashed into the wreck, creating a chain reaction.
DPS said another one of the cars involved was a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office transport van. Two deputies and a prisoner were in the van but were not seriously injured.
*** UPDATE: I-10 westbound has reopened from earlier crash. Drivers can still expect significant delays until traffic begins moving. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/pPmyNn1uQM— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 22, 2018
I-10 update: Both directions are now closed because of a crash, with an extended closure expected.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 21, 2018
Eastbound is closed at Picacho Peak Road, milepost 219. Westbound is closed at Pinal Airpark Road, milepost 232.
Delay travel or use an alternate route.#aztraffic #Tucson pic.twitter.com/JoIqICK6Go