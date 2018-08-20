PHOENIX — One person has died after a small plane crashed in a Phoenix intersection during morning rush hour traffic Monday, officials say.
A second person was also injured when the aircraft went down near the city's Deer Valley Airport, Phoenix Aviation Department spokeswoman Heather Lissner says.
The airport has two runways and two flight training schools.
Firefighters are currently at the scene. It was not immediately known if anyone on the ground was injured.
Lissner says operations at the airport are continuing as usual.