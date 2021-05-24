Law officers shoot, kill driver as chase ends near Nogales Walmart, sheriff says

The driver of a tractor-trailer was shot and killed by law officers Monday after a chase that led from Interstate 19 south to a Walmart parking lot in Nogales, officials said.

Officers from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and the Nogales Police Department fired at the driver in the Walmart parking lot and on nearby Grand Avenue, where the driver stopped, said Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway.

Hathaway confirmed the driver died after being shot, but he did not who the driver was or what caused the police pursuit. He said he also did not know whether the driver fired on the officers.

Eyewitnesses told the Nogales International that the semi-truck entered the parking lot driving recklessly at about 1:40 p.m. Police tried to stop the truck with a spike strip, the paper reported.

The Nogales Police Department said later in a statement that the scene was secured and there was no danger to the public.

At least eight law enforcement vehicles remained in the Walmart parking lot as of 5 p.m. Yellow police tape blocked off several nearby roads and the parking lot.

Due to both local law enforcement agencies being involved in the shooting, the Arizona Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation, Hathaway said.