Lawmakers consider raising Arizona's unemployment benefits

There is a trade-off of sorts.

Current law allows state benefit to continue for up to 26 weeks, not counting special federal programs. SB 1411 would drop that to 20 weeks — but only when the state’s jobless rate is less than 6%.

Still, there are objections.

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, the lone dissent on the measure, said she’s concerned that there isn’t enough in the law to ensure that people collecting benefits are actually out searching for a new job.

There already are requirements in law, including a mandate to make contacts with potential employers at least four days a week. And after four weeks of benefits, people generally have to take any job that pays them at least 20% more than they’re collecting.

But that work search requirement has been suspended during the pandemic by the executive order Gov. Doug Ducey signed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons are that people may need to stay home either because they have contracted the virus or are the caretaker for someone who is ill.

“So we’re just going to pay people to be unemployed?” Ugenti-Rita asked.

And there’s another potential hurdle.