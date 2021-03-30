Legislation to increase jobless benefits in Arizona clears crucial hurdle

But Friese said it’s clear the triggers will remain. “I have to be a realist here,” he said.

He said he hopes to work with Fann to at least get the legislation adjusted so the question of how long someone collects benefits is determined on a county-by-county basis.

Other provisions were welcomed by most lawmakers.

One in particular deals with the fact that under current law, anyone who earns more than $30 a week is ineligible for benefits. That number has not been adjusted for 36 years, Fann said.

Her legislation would take that to $160, a figure she said will help people to pay for things like food and mortgages given that, even with higher unemployment benefits, it will be hard to cover those.

But Fann said she sees something more important: keeping people connected to the workforce.

She said this allows a company that doesn’t need a full-time worker, perhaps because of a slowdown, to still keep that person on the payroll for several hours a week. That keeps the employee connected to the company and co-workers, Fann said.

Potentially more significant, she said it makes it more likely they will go back to work when the opportunity presents itself.