Legislature OKs bill to bar Arizona enforcement of any new US gun restrictions

"We couldn't wait more than eight days before we put this bill back up on the (voting) board,'' he said. "We took some time for some mourning and some thoughts and prayers. And then we got right back to perpetuating the status quo right here in Arizona.''

Arizonans' right omits phrase "well-regulated militia"

Arizona has its own version of the Second Amendment. "The right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself or the state shall not be impaired,'' reads Article 2, Section 26.

And, unlike its federal counterpart, it has no reference to a "well-regulated militia,'' a term that has resulted in debate about what the U.S. Constitution's drafters had in mind.

Arizona's has led to laws that allow all adults to carry concealed weapons, with or without a state-issued permit. The state also allows people to carry guns on public streets near and through college and university campuses. It also permits individuals to sue when cities enact their own gun laws beyond what the Legislature permits.

The state has not challenged other federal laws, however, such as prohibiting weapons on public school campuses or at nuclear power plants. That led Sen. Lisa Otondo, D-Yuma, to question why the need for this particular bill.