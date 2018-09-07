PHOENIX — A man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault for severely beating a woman in west Phoenix during a home invasion, police say.
John Eaves, 20, is accused of beating the 74-year-old woman as she awoke in her bed early Tuesday morning.
She was bound, and her Mercedes was stolen.
The woman was able to free herself and call for help, police said.
Eaves was spotted driving the victim's car on Thursday, fled from police and later crashed into a parked vehicle, authorities said.
It's unclear whether Eaves has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.
The victim is being treated at a hospital.