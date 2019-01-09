Timothy Guan

 Maricopa County jail

GLENDALE — A man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a floor of the Glendale airport, causing thousands of dollars in damage, authorities say.

Timothy Guan, 23, was being held without bond, Glendale police say.

It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Guan is accused of throwing eggs and breaking windows at the Glendale Municipal Airport two months ago.

Police investigators say Guan allegedly used a hammer to smash several windows last Friday before dragging a hose into the terminal and flooding the first floor.

The total damage is estimated at $70,000.

Police say the airport's terminal and all operations inside including a flight school had to be shut down for a full day to dry out the interior.

