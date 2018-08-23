PHOENIX — A man drove a golf cart the wrong way on a suburban Phoenix highway and wouldn't stop for police until he was boxed in by an officer on a motorcycle, authorities say.
The 83-year-old driver was confused after he was stopped at about 5:30 a.m. and told troopers he thought he was leaving a meeting, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday.
No one was hurt.
Troopers took the man home and released him to the custody of his wife.
The statement said the man was stopped by authorities for a similar situation in July.