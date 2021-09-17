Maricopa County deal ends Arizona Senate subpoena fight

But there's something else.

He pointed out that nothing in the agreement stops Fann or other lawmakers from issuing future subpoenas every time they contend that an election did not turn out as they wanted. All the supervisors have done, Gallardo said, is kept the county from losing $700 million — and only for today.

"We are dealing with irrational people, people that will go to any length to prove a point," he said.

We aren't dealing with rational people," Gallardo said. "We are dealing with bullies."

Fann did not dispute that this is a one-time deal: It settles only the fight over this particular batch of subpoenas.

"I can still issue subpoenas," she said. "We can do whatever we want to get this audit done."

And that, in turn, means that whatever is made public this coming Friday may not be the end of the allegations and investigations.

Gallardo said that proves his point.

"There is no guarantee that we're going to come right back here with another subpoena and another letter to the attorney general," he said.