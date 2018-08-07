PHOENIX —A man is facing charges after marijuana and an unrestrained child were found in his car after a chase on a Phoenix freeway, authorities say.
Vidal Ruvalcaba, 32, refused to stop when he was seen speeding by a trooper on the Loop 202, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.
Troopers followed Ruvalcaba and eventually spiked the vehicle's tires near State Route 51 to get him to stop.
He was arrested after troopers found a baby in an unbuckled car seat plus marijuana in the vehicle.
Ruvalcaba was arrested on suspicion of felony flight, endangerment, possession of marijuana and an outstanding warrant.
It was unclear Monday if Ruvalcaba has a lawyer yet.