Mask-up for the holidays, Arizona health officials say

Miller said he hopes to reopen on Monday.

It's not just a small-town problem.

Early last week there were only about 114 adult intensive care beds unoccupied in the entire state out of 1,783 beds.

"We're reaching a point where capacity is being very, very strained," said Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health. "And we need your help to try to reduce the influx of patients that are coming."

It's not all COVID patients. Bessel said hospitals are being crowded by people who put off care for other conditions and now are in need of more intense treatment.

But it is COVID that is the underlying problem. She said half of the patients in her facilities on ventilators in intensive care units are being treated for the virus.

"If we didn't have those patients we would have more than enough room for all the other patients we're talking about that need us today," she said.

"They're preventing us from taking care of all of the other patients that have medical needs that, if we don't attend to them now then they will become those patients that get care later," added Dr. Alyssa Chapital, hospital medical director for Mayo Clinic.