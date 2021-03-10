Measure would let Arizona inmates seek evidence tests through new technologies

SB 1469 also would require that the evidence still exists and is in a condition to allow the new forensic testing to be conducted.

Prosecutors would have an opportunity to object.

If testing was ordered, it would be up to the court to decide who pays for it.

The kind of testing that would be done here is the same that police already use to solve “cold cases,” said Hope DeLap of the Arizona Justice Project. But in this situation, it could end up leading to someone’s exoneration.

She told lawmakers the change in law should not lead to a flood of requests.

DeLap estimated that her organization gets about 400 requests a year for help by inmates who say they were wrongfully convicted. That is out of nearly 37,000 inmates behind bars in the state.

Beyond that, she said, the number of instances where the evidence remains available, and was not already examined, is even smaller.

Sparling hopes for at least one change when the measure goes to the full House.

He pointed out that the bill, as worded, would allow testing only if the technology did not exist at the time. But Sparling said that leaves out cases where the technology was available but the testing was just not done.