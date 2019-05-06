PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety plans to honor the latest state trooper to die in the line of duty at its annual memorial ceremony for fallen officers.
Gov. Doug Ducey and DPS Col. Frank Milstead will speak at Monday morning's event. The ceremony at DPS headquarters will add a plaque for 24-year-old Tyler Edenhofer to those memorializing 29 other troopers who have been killed on the job since 1958.
Edenhofer had been on the job for just 52 days when he was shot July 25 by a suspect who grabbed another trooper's handgun during a struggle on a Phoenix-area freeway.
Ducey also plans on Monday evening to attend the annual service held at the state Capitol to honor all Arizona peace officers who have died on duty.