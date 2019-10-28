A Mexican woman died Saturday nearly two weeks after being found in a residential area in Rio Rico on Oct. 13, officials say.
At about 3 p.m., a passerby reported the 33-year-old woman lying on the shoulder of Calle Cipres, a residential road near Interstate 19, Sgt. Santiago Gonzales of the sheriff's office said Monday afternoon.
A sheriff's deputy found the woman possibly suffering from a heat-related illness, but she was conscious and alert, Gonzales said.
Tubac Fire Department took the woman to Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, Arizona while sheriff's officials contacted U.S. Border Patrol, Gonzales said.
The woman later succumbed to her injuries around noon on Oct. 26, a Border Patrol news release said.
The agency did not release a cause of death.