Former heart surgeon set to become next Mormon president

Russell M. Nelson

 The Associated Press

Mormon President Russell M. Nelson is scheduled to deliver a devotional speech to 68,000 Mormons Sunday in the Glendale stadium where the NFL's Arizona Cardinals play.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says in a news release that Nelson will speak about the importance of spreading love everywhere in the event at State Farm Stadium.

The 94-year-old Nelson just finished his first year as the faith's president. He inherited the top post of the Utah-based faith with 16 million members worldwide after the previous president died in January 2018.

Arizona is a major hub for members of the faith with 428,000 members and six temples.

Nelson delivered a speech to 49,000 people in Seattle last year. He has traveled to 15 countries including China, India and Chile since becoming president.

 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles