Most allegations in complaint against Arizona senator unresolved by probe

She told the investigator she did not hear all of what occurred in Rogers' private office.

But she did at one point hear the senator say, "tough s—, you work for me" and that Polloni responded that he works for the state. That closely corroborates his version of events on that day.

And Rogers told the investigator she did say to Polloni, "I will talk down to you, you work for me."

Both Polloni and Rogers do agree there was a discussion about what items he could keep on his desk and on the wall.

"She told him this is sort of like being in the military, like a barracks, where you have limited personal affects to decorate your space," Kleminich wrote of his conversation with the senator, a retired air force lieutenant colonel. "She said that we are in a combat situation here trying to get things done and this is not about you."

Rogers has been an outspoken supporter of now ex-President Trump and is trying to get a stretch of highway in northern Arizona named after him. She also was one of the challengers of the presidential election returns and sent out a Twitter message saying it was "radical Antifa mobs" that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.