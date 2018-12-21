Interstate 10 is currently closed northwest of Tucson because of a crash, officials say.
Both directions are closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Eastbound I-10 is closed at Picacho Peak Road. Westbound I-10 is closed at Marana Road, according to ADOT.
The crash involves seven vehicles, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. It is possibly fatal, the department said.
According to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, the crash may involve two semis, a motor home, and other passenger vehicles.
Further details about the crash were not immediately available. It is unknown when the area will reopen, but an extended closure is expected, ADOT said.
