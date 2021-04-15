New Arizona gaming pact includes 'free' enticements

The concept of these freebies for sports wagers is "misunderstood," said Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, who carried the Senate version of the measure.

"I remember the first time I ever did it," he said. "I truly had no idea what I was doing. You get the sheet, it has a bunch of lines on it, a bunch of figures on either side of the game or the 'prop' bet or the things like that."

Prop bets are wagers on specific events within a game, like the number of strikeouts or even whether a hitter will get to second base.

He compared the free wagering to "almost like a wine tasting."

"You're not really ready to commit to the full bottle yet but you want to go ahead and have a little taste," Shope said. "This is going to be something where the folks are there to help you out."

All this is new — at least here, he said.

"Remember: We've never done this before in the state of Arizona," Shope said. "So there's a lot of people who are going to be first-timers, right off the bat."

And he rejected any suggestion that this can get people hooked.

"I don't believe so any more than wine tastings or beer tastings or spirits tastings exacerbate that problem," Shope said.

"We have decided many years ago as a state that we would, while recognizing addiction and trying to combat addiction, also allow these small things to exist," he continued. "And I think this is just an extension of that."