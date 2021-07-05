Pair of collisions around Phoenix are deadly

PHOENIX — A pair of multi-vehicle accidents in and around Phoenix over the weekend resulted in fatalities.

A man and a woman were killed, and six other people were injured, including twin toddlers and a 3-year-old, in a multi-vehicle accident in west Phoenix early Monday, authorities said.

The wreck happened at about 12:15 a.m. on Grand Avenue near 37th Avenue, Phoenix Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said in a statement. She said a male driver who had two adult passengers in his vehicle was in the westbound lanes and was unable to avoid another vehicle that had been involved in a non-injury collision. That vehicle was occupied by two women and three small children.

The impact sent the vehicle carrying the women and children into the eastbound lanes, where it was hit by an oncoming vehicle driven by a man who had a male and female passenger.

Fortune said the two passengers in the eastbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. In all, there were 11 people in the three vehicles.

Firefighter David Ramirez, a Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, said three women were critically injured and the 3-year-old child and the 1½ year old twins were in stable condition. Fortune said all are expected to survive.