Panel OKs Arizona bill to allow larger families to save more for college, tax free

“So families aren’t even getting to the $2,000 or the $4,000,” Livingston said. “But for the few families that could, I don’t think we should discriminate if they have more than one kid.”

It isn’t just parents who are eligible.

Grandparents can take the same deduction. So a couple that has eight grandchildren could, at least theoretically, get a $32,000 reduction in the amount against which their state income taxes are computed.

All that bothered Rep. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe.

She noted that Arizona has a progressive tax rate: The more someone earns, the higher the tax bracket. What that means, she said, is that a $4,000 deduction taken by a person of means creates a bigger dollar break in taxes owed than someone who has less taxable income and gets that same deduction.

“Middle income folks are so tired of this,” Epstein said. “We’re tired of missing out on the benefits.”

That did not concern Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix. He said people at the top of the bracket already are paying more.

And Kaiser said he’d be happy to support legislation to create a flat tax rate, something Democrats generally oppose.