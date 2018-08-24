Court logo

SCOTTSDALE — A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against Scottsdale over the death of a child at a fire station earlier this year.

Authorities say 16-month-old Joey Reiss was with his parents on tour of the station Feb. 3 when he was crushed by an automatically closing bay door.

He died from head and skull injuries at a hospital two days later.

The lawsuit filed by the boy's parents says the fire department should have put signs, sounds or a barrier near the bay door to prevent such an accident.

The suit doesn't seek a specific damage amount, but a previous notice of claim filed against the city sought $9 million.

Scottsdale officials say they dispute many of the factual and legal claims in the lawsuit and will defend the matter.

