Yacoub Aranda

 Maricopa County jail

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his husband, police in Phoenix say.

Yacoub Aranda, 24, is jailed on a $250,000 bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Andrew Aranda, 22, suffered severe head trauma and allegedly was beaten to death with a hammer, police said.

Police responded to a home about 10 p.m. Saturday about a possible drug overdose.

Officers say the victim was declared dead at the scene and the suspect had several deep cuts on his left arm.

Yacoub Arana was taken to a hospital for treatment and arrested Sunday.

It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.

