PHOENIX — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his husband, police in Phoenix say.
Yacoub Aranda, 24, is jailed on a $250,000 bond on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Andrew Aranda, 22, suffered severe head trauma and allegedly was beaten to death with a hammer, police said.
Police responded to a home about 10 p.m. Saturday about a possible drug overdose.
Officers say the victim was declared dead at the scene and the suspect had several deep cuts on his left arm.
Yacoub Arana was taken to a hospital for treatment and arrested Sunday.
It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.