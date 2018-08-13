Lorenda Gean Ritter

 Maricopa County jail

PHOENIX — A woman is accused of fatally strangling a runaway in her Phoenix apartment and wrapping the victim's body in plastic before dumping it in the trash, authorities say.

Lorenda Gean Ritter, 29, is jailed on a $750,000 bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and concealing a dead body, Phoenix police say.

Ritter drove detectives to the trash container where the body was found, police say.

A possible motive for the killing remains isn't known yet.

Police haven't publicly identified the victim, but court records state that she was an 18-year-old runaway from California who had been reported missing by her family.

It was unclear Monday if Ritter has a lawyer for her case.

Her next scheduled court appearance is an Aug. 21 preliminary hearing.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles