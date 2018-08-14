FLORENCE — Detention officers in Pinal County are asking the county to pay them more than $2,600,000 for work they say they were not fairly compensated for.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the Pinal County Deputies Association has filed a notice of claim with the county asking for the sum as a "good faith" settlement.
The claim argues that since July 2015, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office has been underpaying workers for overtime hours when it began to have employees work 48 hours one week and 36 the following week.
Instead of paying for eight hours of overtime pay, four hours are transferred over to the other week, making only four hours of overtime pay the second week and 40 of regular pay the first.
The claim argues that carrying over those hours is a violation of labor law.