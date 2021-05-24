Police chase of semi-truck in Nogales ends in gunfire

Law enforcement officers chased a semi-truck driver on Interstate 19 before the pursuit ended in a hail of gunfire near a Nogales Walmart parking lot, officials say.

The Nogales Police Department said on its social media account that the scene has been secured and there is no danger to the public.

The Nogales International and other outlets have reported that the driver was shot and killed by police.

The state Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday afternoon show police trying to stop a white tractor-trailer as it drives slowly in the store's crowded parking lot.

In one of the videos the semi drives out of the parking lot and gunfire can be heard. The windshield of the semi appears to have several bullet holes.

NPD Chief Roy Bermudez said the semi crashed into one NPD vehicle at Walmart, but did not strike any other vehicles. He wasn’t sure about injuries aside from those sustained by the driver.

Other videos also show the rig at what appears to be a produce company and at a border checkpoint, where gunfire also can be heard.

Contact Curt at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com

