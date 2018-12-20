Border Patrol officials say 306 Central Americans surrendered to Arizona agents near the U.S.-Mexico border this week.
On Wednesday night, agents encountered 242 migrants while patrolling 15 miles west of Lukeville, Ariz., a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.
Agents in Casa Grande discovered another 64 migrants while patrolling the international border on the Tohono O'odham Nation Thursday morning.
Both groups—mostly from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras—willingly gave themselves up, the news release said.
Border agents found a pregnant woman and four children who needed immediate medical care from the groups. They were treated and taken for further processing in Ajo.
Those not requiring emergency care were transported to Tucson for further processing. Nine children from the group were treated for flu-like symptoms, the agency said.