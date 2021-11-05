Prominent Democrats Friese, Fernandez quit Arizona House

PHOENIX — Rep. Randall Friese of Tucson was one of two prominent Democrats who announced Thursday they’re stepping down from the Arizona House, further shaking up a Legislature that has seen a flurry of resignations ahead of the 2022 session.

Friese, formerly the assistant minority leader and a trauma surgeon, said he’s leaving “to refocus my time and attention on my medical career and service.”

Friese in September abruptly dropped out of the campaign for an open congressional seat in Southern Arizona despite his fundraising lead among Democratic candidates. He cited his desire to focus on his medical career for that decision as well.

Friese treated then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords after she was critically wounded in the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting in Tucson. He is a trauma surgeon who has served in the Arizona House since 2015.

“I am extremely proud of my service to my community and the state during the seven years I represented Legislative District 9,” Friese wrote in his resignation letter.