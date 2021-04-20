Proponent tells court wealth tax would provide education 'grants' exempt from state cap

Draye conceded nothing, saying even that exemption provision itself is unconstitutional.

But the issue goes beyond that.

He said the measure was sold to voters based on the premise that the Legislature was failing to properly fund schools, which is why they needed to enact this new levy to boost the available dollars. Now, Draye said, supporters of the levy are arguing that the measure should be declared constitutional because those very same legislators — the ones that proponents told voters weren't providing enough cash for education — could, if they wanted, authorize an override.

"That's not the bargain that was presented to voters,'' he said. "All of the ballot materials were oriented toward the ability to spend $827 million right now on education.''

Gaona, however, said the court should not assume that lawmakers, faced with the prospects of all those new dollars coming in, will not honor the will of the voters and approve an override to allow the cash to be spent as laid out in Prop. 208.

He said the actual constitutional limit won't be known until May 2023. And by that time, Gaona said, the makeup of the Legislature will be different, not only because of the 2022 election but because the lines for the state's 30 legislative districts will be redrawn.