Proposed increase in Arizona's unemployment pay is at least a year away

The jobless rate peaked at 14.2% and is now at 6.7%. More to the point, the last time it was at 5% was four years ago.

Third, once the benefits actually do go up, the maximum number of weeks someone could collect will drop by two, to 24 weeks.

And regardless of anything else, the earliest Arizonans would be able to collect higher benefits is July 1, 2022.

Unemployment benefits are supposed to be a safety net for those who are fired or laid off through no fault of their own.

By law, those benefits are supposed to equal half of what someone was earning. But that has been subject to a cap of $240.

The issue of protecting employers stems from the fact that those payments are financed by a tax that they pay on the first $7,000 of each worker's salary.

What employers actually pay in taxes is based on how often a company lays off workers, with current rates of less than 1% to more than 13%. The Department of Economic Security estimates the average tax rate is in the 2.3% range, meaning about $160 per worker.