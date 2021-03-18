Proposed new laws could dissuade protests, complaints vs. police in Arizona

“The police can declare an unlawful assembly for any reason,” Rodriguez said.

“And once they do, this bill will say that anyone standing on a sidewalk could be charged with a felony for obstructing a thoroughfare,” she said. “Someone playing music too loud could be charged with a felony for failing to abate a public nuisance.”

But the primary concern followed statements by Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, explaining why he crafted HB 2309.

Roberts said he believes in free speech and assembly, as long as it’s done peacefully.

“Obviously, the laws that we currently have on the books in the state of Arizona and across the county are not doing what they’re intended to do,” he told colleagues.

“This bill is intended to give individuals that choose to partake in what’s supposed to be peaceful protest, to give them a moment of pause and ask themselves, ‘Do I want to attend this event? I need to ask myself, is there the potential that this could go awry and people’s livelihood and property and lives may be in jeopardy?,’” at which point they could be subject to arrest, Roberts said.