Family of incapacitated woman who was raped blames Arizona

FILE - This photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Nathan Sutherland, who is charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix. A legal claim against the state of Arizona by the woman's parents alleges the state and the facility where she was being cared for broke promises to have only female caregivers tend to their daughter.

PHOENIX — Prosecutors are asking the Arizona Court of Appeals to reject arguments that an order for a nurse accused of raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center to take an HIV test is unconstitutional.

Nathan Sutherland argues such a test would violate his protections against unreasonable searches and seizures and that there's no probable cause to believe he has a sexually transmitted disease.

The test was ordered under a law that says people accused of sexual assault are subject to STD tests.

Prosecutors say the law's absence of a probable-cause requirement doesn't violate constitutional protections.

Authorities say Sutherland was working as a nurse at Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix when he raped the victim.

Sutherland pleaded not guilty to the charges.

